Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Update

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the October 14th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after purchasing an additional 747,280 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486,322 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 634,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE opened at $14.14 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

