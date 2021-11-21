Insureum (ISR) Trading Up 20% This Week

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $225,077.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00047239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00218659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00087865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.