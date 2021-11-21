Insureum Price Up 10% Over Last Week (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $200,602.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00047496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.00222795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00088256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011581 BTC.

About Insureum

ISR is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

