INT (INT) Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One INT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, INT has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. INT has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.52 or 0.00390437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00048892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00222880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00088230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006623 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

