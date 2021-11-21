Integral Ad Science’s (IAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IAS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. 689,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $29.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.01.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $5,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $2,058,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $8,232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $4,086,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.