InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of InterPrivate II Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPVA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

