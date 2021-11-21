Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITCI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $47.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company’s revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

