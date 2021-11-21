Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DBV stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Get Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund alerts:

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.