Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of DBV stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $26.20.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile
