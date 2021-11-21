Invesco Ltd. Acquires 94,875 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,875 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.47% of Eldorado Gold worth $26,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 36.4% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 19,289,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,532 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,238 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 394.7% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 578,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 79.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 576,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $5,406,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGO. TD Securities cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

