Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.93% of Columbia Banking System worth $25,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 596.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 50,935 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.79. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

