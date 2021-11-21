Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,592 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.77% of LTC Properties worth $26,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 46.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

LTC opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.94.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

