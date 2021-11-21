Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,650 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.71% of ManTech International worth $25,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ManTech International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ManTech International during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair cut ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $71.97 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

