Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.18% of SilverCrest Metals worth $27,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,968,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 149,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 119,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 29.4% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 372,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 84,590 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SILV opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

