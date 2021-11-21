Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of Graham worth $24,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Graham by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GHC stock opened at $595.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $445.00 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $594.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.65.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

