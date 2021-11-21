Invesco Ltd. Buys 215,777 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.53% of M/I Homes worth $26,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

