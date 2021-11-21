Invesco Ltd. Buys 35,412 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.31% of West Fraser Timber worth $26,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,522,000 after acquiring an additional 845,080 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth approximately $146,438,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth approximately $63,419,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 817,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $86.66 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $92.46. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion and a PE ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

