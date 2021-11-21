Invesco Ltd. Buys 93,157 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.77% of ALLETE worth $28,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,418,000 after acquiring an additional 720,267 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 112.0% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 545,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,146,000 after acquiring an additional 288,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after acquiring an additional 161,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,407,000 after acquiring an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,334,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE:ALE opened at $62.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.83. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

