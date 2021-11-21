Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,961 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of New York Community Bancorp worth $25,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

