Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Spire worth $25,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spire by 3,467.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 513,130 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Spire by 36.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Spire’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

