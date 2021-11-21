Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of Papa John’s International worth $28,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $133.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.57 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.85.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

