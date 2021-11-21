Invesco Ltd. Has $25.09 Million Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 472.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,694 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.08% of Joint worth $25,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 100.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after buying an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Joint by 84.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 196,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Joint by 28.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,274,000 after buying an additional 74,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Joint by 54.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after buying an additional 91,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $93.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

