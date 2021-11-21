Invesco Ltd. Has $25.67 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.74% of Assured Guaranty worth $25,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 27.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 22,386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 4,609.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,016,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

