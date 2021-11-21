Invesco Ltd. Has $26.07 Million Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.74% of Helmerich & Payne worth $26,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,067,000 after acquiring an additional 341,752 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,230 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after acquiring an additional 786,785 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HP opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.21.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.97%.

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

