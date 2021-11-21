Invesco Ltd. Has $26.40 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342,020 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $26,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The business had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

