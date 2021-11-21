Invesco Ltd. Has $26.63 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Agree Realty worth $26,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,648,000 after purchasing an additional 165,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,022,000 after purchasing an additional 181,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after purchasing an additional 896,061 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 30,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,458 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.32. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

