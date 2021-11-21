Invesco Ltd. Has $26.86 Million Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,554 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.38% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $26,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,506 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,160,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

