Invesco Ltd. Has $27.59 Million Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 116.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 652,234 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.12% of Energy Recovery worth $27,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,725,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,283,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after buying an additional 210,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 206,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after buying an additional 188,570 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.