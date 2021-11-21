Invesco Ltd. Has $27.87 Million Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 523,880 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.55% of Rayonier worth $27,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Rayonier news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RYN stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.08%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

