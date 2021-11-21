Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Carter’s worth $27,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,526 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 603,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,235,000 after purchasing an additional 554,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $33,367,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4,687.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,616 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,663 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,609 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.37. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

