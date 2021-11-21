Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,691 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.73% of Sensient Technologies worth $26,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 106,022.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 74,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Shares of SXT opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day moving average of $89.50. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.71 per share, with a total value of $2,576,874.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.