Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. Invesco has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.