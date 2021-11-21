Invesco Ltd. Purchases 2,920 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.09% of OrthoPediatrics worth $26,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.73. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 1,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $65,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,221 shares of company stock valued at $639,817. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIDS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

