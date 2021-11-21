Invesco Ltd. Purchases New Stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,519,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.68% of Honest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $266,670.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HNST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

