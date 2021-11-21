Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,009 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.18% of News worth $25,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of News by 171.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.43.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

