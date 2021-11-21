Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.95% of NV5 Global worth $28,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,460,000 after acquiring an additional 102,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 61.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after acquiring an additional 193,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 65.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,329,000 after acquiring an additional 189,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVEE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.59. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $115.94.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $246,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,450 in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

