Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of SS&C Technologies worth $27,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 17,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 154,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 356.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,687,000 after buying an additional 278,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 293.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after buying an additional 618,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 47.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC opened at $80.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.42.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

