Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.70% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $26,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $559.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $417.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.06. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.14 and a 12 month high of $562.42.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

