Invesco Ltd. Sells 107,828 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,478,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 107,828 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $25,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 257,470 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 202,454 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 111,007 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 185.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 54,466 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 373,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,059 shares during the period.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

