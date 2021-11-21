Invesco Ltd. Sells 156,543 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.90% of Werner Enterprises worth $27,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.