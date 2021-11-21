Invesco Ltd. Sells 460,018 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.17% of Liberty Global worth $25,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Liberty Global by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

LBTYA opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

