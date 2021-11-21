Invesco Ltd. Sells 5,869 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $27,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $268.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average of $94.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

