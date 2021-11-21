Invesco Ltd. Sells 69,408 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,408 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 4.22% of Beazer Homes USA worth $25,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BZH. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of BZH opened at $21.51 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $673.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

