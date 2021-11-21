Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,982 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.49% of Synaptics worth $26,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Synaptics by 103,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 435.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,792 shares of company stock valued at $11,820,051. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNA opened at $278.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $280.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.33.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Synaptics’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

