Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,568,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of HollyFrontier worth $28,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 113,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after acquiring an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 417,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 267.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFC stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

