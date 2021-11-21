Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) versus SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and SLR Senior Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Municipal Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

SLR Senior Investment has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.18%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than Invesco Municipal Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Invesco Municipal Trust has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of Invesco Municipal Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Invesco Municipal Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Invesco Municipal Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Senior Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Municipal Trust and SLR Senior Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment 63.47% 6.15% 2.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invesco Municipal Trust and SLR Senior Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.87 $13.92 million $1.14 13.68

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Municipal Trust.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats Invesco Municipal Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

