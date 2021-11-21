Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.96% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $15,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,059 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $638,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the period.

RWK opened at $94.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

