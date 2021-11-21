Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,542 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,483,000 after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 70,963 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period.

VRP stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25.

