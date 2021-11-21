ION (ION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 255.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $57.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded 439% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00229169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.36 or 0.00765372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00016173 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00075753 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,675,467 coins and its circulating supply is 13,775,467 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.