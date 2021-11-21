Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Up 37.2% in October

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,032,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IINX stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Ionix Technology has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

About Ionix Technology

Ionix Technology, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent electronic equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts. The Smart Energy segment include portable power banks that is intended to be utilized as a power source for electronic devices such as the iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras.

