IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

IONQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,276,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,407. IonQ has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

